Manz receives major orders in the Electronics business segment

Equipment manufacturer, Manz AG, has acquired several large and important orders in the Electronics segment, following several new and follow-up orders in the Energy Storage segment just recently.

These new and follow-up orders comprise machines for assembly automation and laser process equipment with a total volume of more than EUR 20 million. The orders will impact revenues and earnings during the first six months of 2016.



Following the company's successful acquisition of several large orders in the assembly automation segment last year, it has now obtained a large Chinese group in the Consumer Electronics industry as a new customer.



Dieter Manz, CEO and founder of Manz AG, commented, “this order from our new Chinese customer regarding machines for the automated assembly of equipment in the Consumer Electronics segment is of considerable strategic importance. Until now, mainly Western corporations were driving the trend towards automation in Chinese production. In view of increasing wage costs and demands for consistent product quality, more and more Chinese corporations are also joining this trend. This will provide additional impulse to the market, which creates considerable potential for our company.”