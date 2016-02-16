© mopic _dreamstime.com

Apple adds Wistron to new iPhone supply chain

The new iPhone – currently dubbed iPhone 5se by the internet – will, if rumours hold true be released in the middle of march along with a new version of the iPad Air. And according to the buzz, Wistron will be a supplier to the new phone.

Apple will reportedly debut a new 4-inch entry-level iPhone 5se at a launch conference in March, and along side the new phone, the company will present the iPad Air 2. And, it wont just be Foxconn putting these things together, Wistron has been named as a supplier of the entry-level iPhone, according to a report in DigiTimes.



Apple has been spreading out its orders to different ODM- and EMS companies. Last year, the tech-giant added Compal as a manufacturer of the iPad mini, and Wistron as a supplier of touch panel lamination for iPhones. And now also, a small portion of the new iPhone 5se goes to Wistron, the report continues.