Electronics Production | January 19, 2005
Freescale improves financial performance
Freescale Semiconductor reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2004. Net sales in the fourth quarter of 2004 were $1.43 billion, compared to $1.37 billion in the fourth quarter of 2003 and $1.43 billion in the third quarter of 2004. Fiscal year 2004 revenues were $5.72 billion, compared to $4.86 billion in fiscal year 2003.
Net income for the fourth quarter of 2004 was $5 million, or $.01 per fully diluted share, compared to $98 million in the fourth quarter of 2003 and $57 million in the third quarter of 2004. The fourth quarter 2004 results include pre-tax charges of $5 million related to the separation from Motorola, Inc. and $79 million for restructuring. Excluding these costs, fourth quarter 2004 net income was $72 million or $.17 per fully diluted share. Net income exclusive of restructuring, separation expenses and gains on sale of securities was $25 million and $71 million in the fourth quarter of 2003 and the third quarter of 2004, respectively.
Net income for fiscal year 2004 was $211 million, or $.62 per fully diluted share, compared to a loss of ($366) million in fiscal year 2003. Excluding separation expenses, restructuring charges and gains on sale of securities, net income was $292 million or $.86 per fully diluted share in fiscal year 2004. Earnings per share are based on the pro forma 2004 fully diluted shares of 339 million.
Gross margins, inclusive of fourth quarter 2004 restructuring charges, were 36.0%. Excluding the impact of the restructuring charge in both periods, gross margins for the fourth quarter of 2004 were 38.3%, compared to 34.3% in the fourth quarter of 2003 and 39.0% in the third quarter of 2004. Excluding restructuring charges, fiscal year 2004 gross margins were 38.0%
compared to 29.5% in fiscal year 2003.
"We are encouraged by the improvement of our financial performance across all businesses during 2004," said Michel Mayer, Chairman and CEO. "But we recognize there is a lot of work left to be done to reach our potential as an independent, leading technology company."
Net income for fiscal year 2004 was $211 million, or $.62 per fully diluted share, compared to a loss of ($366) million in fiscal year 2003. Excluding separation expenses, restructuring charges and gains on sale of securities, net income was $292 million or $.86 per fully diluted share in fiscal year 2004. Earnings per share are based on the pro forma 2004 fully diluted shares of 339 million.
Gross margins, inclusive of fourth quarter 2004 restructuring charges, were 36.0%. Excluding the impact of the restructuring charge in both periods, gross margins for the fourth quarter of 2004 were 38.3%, compared to 34.3% in the fourth quarter of 2003 and 39.0% in the third quarter of 2004. Excluding restructuring charges, fiscal year 2004 gross margins were 38.0%
compared to 29.5% in fiscal year 2003.
"We are encouraged by the improvement of our financial performance across all businesses during 2004," said Michel Mayer, Chairman and CEO. "But we recognize there is a lot of work left to be done to reach our potential as an independent, leading technology company."
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments