Bombardier expands capabilities at Singaporean service centre
To accommodate increasing demand, the facility has more than doubled its engineer and technician workforce since opening in 2014.
"After two years of operations, the Singapore Service Centre continues its outstanding performance, and its success is a key indicator of our continued commitment to serving the region," said Stan Younger, Vice President, Aircraft Service Centres. "The facility strengthens Bombardier's expanding presence in the Asia Pacific region by providing operators around the world with high-quality maintenance support, including full interior capabilities, as well as access to the entire Bombardier Business Aircraft Service Centre network."
The Singapore Service Centre features 3'000 square-meters of hangar space, 3'500 square-meters of dedicated ramp, and 3'500 square-meters of workshop, warehouse and office space.
In December 2015, the Singapore Service Centre received additional approvals to service Learjet aircraft. The facility received the Civil Aviation Safety Authority (CASA) of Australia's new Part-145 approval to service Australia-registered Learjet 45 and Learjet 60 business jets, in addition to Challenger and Global aircraft, for which it received the first CASA approval in business aviation in Asia in August 2015.
Additionally, the Service Centre received Philippine approval to work on Learjet 70 and Learjet 75 aircraft, in addition to Learjet 30 series, Learjet 40 series and Learjet 60 series aircraft. Learjet aircraft approvals were also added to the facility's Bermuda and Cayman Island certifications following its May 2015 Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) approval.
In 2015, the Singapore Service Centre received six full certifications from United Arab Emirates, CASA, FAA, Qatar, India and Taiwan, adding to its full certifications from Hong Kong, Malaysia, Isle of Man, European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), Philippines, Bermuda, Cayman Islands and Singapore.
