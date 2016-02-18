Contract price decline resulted in 9.1% drop

© begemot 30 dreamstime.com

The global DRAM industry posted US$10.27 billion in revenue for the fourth quarter of 2015, representing a 9.1% drop from the prior quarter, according to DRAMeXchange, a division of TrendForce.

Samsung remained as the No. 1 DRAM supplier by revenue while SK Hynix widened its lead over Micron

Major suppliers continue with their technology migration; SK Hynix leads in newly added capacity