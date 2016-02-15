© michal kowalski dreamstime.com

After sales service business provides profit for Pegatron

The Taiwanese design and manufacturing company, Pegatron, has beefed up its after-sales maintenance service business which now employs over 2'000 technicians.

The company's Chiba Prefecture, Japan, maintenance center has an 800 people strong team providing B2B services and to consumers., according to a report in DigiTimes.



The company also has centers in the US and in China and according to TH Tung – Pegartron Chairman – the maintenance service business is contributing strong profits to the company, the report concludes.