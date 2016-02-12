© bakhtiarzein dreamstime.com

Kitron – soon to be part of EMS Consolidation?

Norwegian EMS provider Kitron, who yesterday reported a strong full-year fiscal for 2015, is keeping all eyes open in the event that an interesting acquisition opportunity would arise.

Yesterday, Kitron reported that they have set a goal of organic growth of some 10 percent annually. However, the company is now looking to – perhaps – take a bigger leap in the near future.



"As our fourth quarter results confirms, we have substantially improved profitability and cash flow over the past year. This change has clearly been noticed by the financial community. Based on this, we feel that this is a good time to elaborate on our strategy", said Peter Nilsson, CEO of Kitron, at the company's Capital Markets Day.



Kitron specifically writes that they will in the future consider carefully targeted acquisitions. These may be electronics manufacturing services companies or product hardware companies with products of particular importance to Kitron's customers.