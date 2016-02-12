© bombardier_

Bombardier wins order to supply light rail transit system in Canada

Bombardier Transportation, as part of TransEd Partners, has been awarded a contract for the Valley Line LRT in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

The TransEd team is comprised of Bombardier, Bechtel, EllisDon and Fengate. Bombardier is responsible for the design and supply of the vehicles, signalling, communications, power supply and distribution, overhead catenary system, and related depot equipment. Bombardier’s scope is valued at approximately USD 280 million, or EUR 247 million.



The Valley Line LRT project is a Public Private Partnership (PPP) that includes a five-year Design-Build stage and a 30-year operation and maintenance (O&M) term. Bombardier brings to this project its extensive experience in delivering large, complex PPP projects in other countries.



Stage 1 of the Valley Line LRT includes a southeast to downtown rail line with 11 stops and one station. BOMBARDIER FLEXITY light rail vehicles will each carry 275 passengers along the 13 km system. Bombardier will also lead the performance of the 30-year Operations, Maintenance and Rehabilitation scope of work for the entire Edmonton Valley Line System



Raymond Bachant, President, Americas Division, Bombardier Transportation, said: “As a global transit supplier, Bombardier has the expertise to be a reliable light rail system provider for the City of Edmonton. As part of TransEd Partners, we will deliver a modern and dependable LRT system that offers an easy and attractive alternative to the personal car, and provide a long-term partnership to the City of Edmonton”.