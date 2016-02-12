© johnson controls

Johnson Controls increases battery production in Hannover

Johnson Controls has expanded its battery plant in Hannover as a central production site for Absorbent Glass Mat (AGM) batteries in Europe with an investment of more than EUR 100 million.

The fuel-efficient battery technology is primarily used in Start-Stop vehicles. By investing in the site, Johnson Controls is responding to the growing market for AGM batteries.



“Demand for Start-Stop batteries will continue to rise significantly in the coming years. By 2020, more than 85 percent of all new vehicles produced in Europe will use Start-Stop technology,” said Johann-Friedrich Dempwolff, Managing Director of Johnson Controls Power Solutions, at the opening event in Hannover.



By 2020, demand for new and aftermarket Start-Stop batteries could rise to 56 million batteries worldwide compared to 22 million today. “AGM batteries made in Hannover play an important role in this. By increasing our plant’s capacity to produce fuel-efficient batteries by 65 percent, we are optimally prepared for future demand,” continued Dempwolff.



The technology automatically shuts off the engine when the vehicle is idle and restarts it when the driver takes his or her foot off the brake. During this time, the vehicle’s electrical systems – from entertainment to lights – are powered by the advanced battery rather than the engine. This makes vehicles up to 5 percent more fuel efficient.



The expansion consists of six new production and storage halls with over 14'000 square meters of additional space.