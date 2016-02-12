© mucella1 dreamstime.com

Kitron upgrades and relocates in Sweden and Norway

EMS provider Kitron Kitron has decided to relocate the Swedish operations to a facility that will be built for Kitron in Torsvik, not far from the current facility in Jönköping.

Kitron will lease the new facility, and the move is expected to take place in late 2016. The company's relocation of its Norwegian facility in Arendal, from Hisøy to Kilsund is performed according to plan and budget. The first production in Kilsund started up in the beginning of January.