© wrangler dreamstime.com Analysis | February 17, 2016
Falling prices for LED light bulbs in Europe and the U.S.
LEDinside, a division of TrendForce, reports that both the 40W-equivalent (equiv.) and 60W-equiv. LED light bulbs suffered decline in their global average retail prices in January.
The price of the 40W-equiv. dropped 3.3 percent from December to USD 10.3, while the price of the 60W-equiv. ended up at USD 14.1, amounting to a 2.5 percent monthly decline.
LEDinside analyst Allen Yu said that U.S. and European lighting vendors maintained their promotional pricing through the turn of the year in order to boost sales, so some products in those markets experienced significant price declines. In China, prices of LED light bulbs fell at a slower pace in January compared with the sharp drops in November and December of last year. Prices of most products have stabilized as many local lighting vendors are shutting down earlier for the Chinese New Year holidays. In Asia’s other regional markets, prices will remain in a downtrend.
The LED package market in China is also seeing a slowdown in trading as the country prepares for the upcoming holiday season. Some LED packages experienced sharper price drops in January.
Lack of trading activities ahead of the Chinese New Year holidays hurt prices of some LED packages
The LED industry has undergone a modest recovery since the fourth quarter of 2015. In the January of this year, however, many package companies in China decided to close before the official start of the Chinese New Year holidays. Trading therefore dropped considerably during the month, and there was marked decline in prices for some packages. Set against December of last year, international LED manufacturers such as Samsung, Seoul Semiconductor (SSC) and LG Innotek lowered their prices for 5630 LED products by an average of 4.9 percent in January.
Besides, major manufacturers cut the prices of their 0.5W 2825 LED products by about USD 0.012, amounting to a monthly drop of 3.4 percent. As for 0.2W 2835 LED products, their prices were near the cost price level after seeing sharp decline in 2015. Their prices therefore remained stable during January.
Yu said the Chinese LED package industry is still having excess capacity. Furthermore, technological advances will result in LEDs producing greater brightness from the same chip surface area. Hence, prices are expected to keep falling in the Chinese package market during 2016.
-----
More information can be found here: Trendforce
LEDinside analyst Allen Yu said that U.S. and European lighting vendors maintained their promotional pricing through the turn of the year in order to boost sales, so some products in those markets experienced significant price declines. In China, prices of LED light bulbs fell at a slower pace in January compared with the sharp drops in November and December of last year. Prices of most products have stabilized as many local lighting vendors are shutting down earlier for the Chinese New Year holidays. In Asia’s other regional markets, prices will remain in a downtrend.
The LED package market in China is also seeing a slowdown in trading as the country prepares for the upcoming holiday season. Some LED packages experienced sharper price drops in January.
Lack of trading activities ahead of the Chinese New Year holidays hurt prices of some LED packages
The LED industry has undergone a modest recovery since the fourth quarter of 2015. In the January of this year, however, many package companies in China decided to close before the official start of the Chinese New Year holidays. Trading therefore dropped considerably during the month, and there was marked decline in prices for some packages. Set against December of last year, international LED manufacturers such as Samsung, Seoul Semiconductor (SSC) and LG Innotek lowered their prices for 5630 LED products by an average of 4.9 percent in January.
Besides, major manufacturers cut the prices of their 0.5W 2825 LED products by about USD 0.012, amounting to a monthly drop of 3.4 percent. As for 0.2W 2835 LED products, their prices were near the cost price level after seeing sharp decline in 2015. Their prices therefore remained stable during January.
Yu said the Chinese LED package industry is still having excess capacity. Furthermore, technological advances will result in LEDs producing greater brightness from the same chip surface area. Hence, prices are expected to keep falling in the Chinese package market during 2016.
-----
More information can be found here: Trendforce
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments