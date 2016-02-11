© mailthepic dreamstime.com

Mycronic acquires RoyoTech and Kognitec

Mycronic has acquired 75 % of RoyoTech Digitalelektronik GmbH – and has the option to acquire the remaining 25 %. At the same time Mycronic acquires 100 % of Kognitec Vertrieb and Service GmbH.

Both companies are based in Höhenkirchen, Germany. RoyoTech develops and manufactures the SMD Tower – a storage solution of electronic components. Kognitec is distributing the SMD Tower in parallel with Mycronic to the SMT market globally.



Mycronic has marketed the SMD Tower since 2008 and is RoyoTech’s main distributor and largest customer. The storage concept was originally developed in close collaboration with German customers in 2004. Today there are approximately 1'000 SMD Towers installed at customer sites globally.



The companies will be consolidated into the Mycronic Group as of 1 January, 2016.



“We are happy to have concluded these acquisitions. They represent a natural next step to deepen the collaboration with RoyoTech as we see an increasing demand for the SMD Tower from our core customers as well as from large manufacturers using assembly equipment from other suppliers”, says Robert Gothner, Senior VP and General Manager, Business Area SMT, Mycronic AB.