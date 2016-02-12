© begemot 30 dreamstime.com Electronics Production | February 12, 2016
Semiconductor sales essentially flat in 2015
Global semiconductor sales for the total year 2015 amounted to USD 335.168 billion, the European Semiconductor Industry Association (ESIA) reported on the basis of the latest WSTS data.
In 2015 the market was essentially flat, declining by 0.2 percent compared to 2014, when worldwide sales were USD 335.843 billion.
Looking at growth drivers in 2015, the top-performing product categories were Optoelectronics, Sensors and Actuators, Total Analog and MOS Microcontroller. Moving to application-specific chips, semiconductor devices designed to be used in wired communication applications was the best performing product category, followed by automotive, wireless communications and IC cards.
Developments in December were in line with seasonal patterns, with slower sales generally across the regions. On a worldwide basis, semiconductor sales in December 2015 were USD 27.617 billion, down 4.4 percent versus the previous month.
In Europe, the 2015 market amounted to USD 34.258 billion, 8.5 percent weaker compared to 2014. In December, European semiconductor sales amounted to USD 2.767 billon, a decline of 5.7 percent compared to November.
If measured in Euro instead, the European market grew by 9.5 percent in the total year 2015 compared to the year 2014 and amounted to EUR 30.866 billion. When measuring the European sales picture in USD and Euro, exchange rate effects in 2015 accounted for a difference of 16.5 percent.
