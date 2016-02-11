© airbus

Airbus Helicopters selects Thales and Helisim for flight simulator

Airbus Helicopters has partnered with Thales and Helisim to develop and deploy the full flight simulator (FFS) for the H160.

This partnership will offer to future H160 operators a complete range of training services based on a level D FFS using Airbus Helicopters’ Simulation Package “Expertise”.



“This partnership is an essential milestone in the H160 program and key to meeting the needs of our customers in order to prepare the smooth introduction of H160 into their operations” explained Bernard Fujarski, head of the H160 Program at Airbus Helicopters, “The first FFS will be installed at the Helisim simulation centre in Marignane, France and additional simulators will be deployed worldwide in line with market needs” he added.

Helisim has been the world’s foremost simulation centre for Airbus Helicopters platforms for more than 15 years.



The new generation 5.5 to 6-tonne twin-engine H160 helicopter will be tailored for a wide range of applications, including oil & gas operations, emergency medical services, public service, and private and business aviation.