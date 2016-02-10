© stevanovicigor dreamstime.com

GSPK wins half a hillion pound contract to further develop wearable tech

North Yorkshire electronic design firm, GSPK Design, receives GBP 500'000 in funding to further develop new technology.

The GBP 500'000 phase two funding development contract was awarded to GSPK Design after results from the initial phase one process. The work was commissioned and funded by the SBRI Healthcare programme. SBRI Healthcare is an NHS England initiative, championed by the Academic Health Science Networks (AHSNs).



GSPK Design in partnership with The Assistive Technology Team at Barnsley Hospital, The Centre for Assistive Technology & Connected Healthcare at the University of Sheffield and the NIHR Devices for Dignity Healthcare Technology Co-operative (D4D), will build on work from phase one and further develop a unique wireless smart switch to help people who have acute brain injury or severe disabilities using tiny electrical signals produced by muscles (electromyography, EMG) to engage with their environment.



“This is a fantastic achievement for GSPK Design, all our effort and collaboration with the various bodies within the NHS over the last few years is now starting to come together,” said Managing Director of GSPK Design, Paul Marsh. “As a company we are in a unique position to be able to offer full product design, manufacture and regulatory support under one roof right here in North Yorkshire. This funding will not only allow us to develop the product to take it through clinical trials and to market, but it will also allow us to implement medical standards into our processes that will not only benefit us, but also our other customers, so I’m not sure which is more exciting, being able to develop our own products within the Medtech field or being able to help other companies develop theirs.”