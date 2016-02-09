© rawpixelimages dreamstime.com

ioLight Ltd chooses CIL as manufacturing partner

Custom Interconnect has been selected by ioLight Limited as its manufacturing partner for the new ioLight Portable Microscope.

ioLight is a UK start up that raised nearly GBP 500'000 in 2015 to develop it's portable high resolution microscope. The microscope has no eyepiece, but delivers its high quality images to an iPad. The ioLight microscope will be available in the summer of 2016 to laboratories, field scientists, museums and schools.



Andrew Monk, co-founder of iolight stated “It was clear to us that the Team at CIL are capable and always willing to supply much more than just a production service, and ideas for product improvement, ease of production and increased product reliability is second nature to them and something we believe gives them the edge over other similar companies”.