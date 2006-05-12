Medalist i5000 from Agilent to proTest

The company proTest GbR (company for ATE hardware and software support) in Grafing near Munich now owns a brand-new Agilent Medalist i5000 in-circuit test system, for test program development.

With the i5000, proTest is the first test house in Europe that can offer comprehensive programming services with the most modern tools. Its i5000 is equipped with four modules, 2592 measurement channels and all required software options. proTest GbR thus continues what it has always done best, namely developing test programs on its own test systems, as in the 3070 sector.



The company has many years of experience in its core business-developing test programs and customizing test fixtures for in-circuit testing, function testing and developing library models. Hence, proTest is the ideal partner for customers all over Europe.



Adolf Diewald, business manager of proTest GbR, comments about the new test system the company purchased:



"The features of the new Agilent tester include tester-per-pin architecture (non-multiplexed system pin architecture), simple and fast operation thanks to a modern graphical user interface as well as use of new debugging tools, based on the reliable 3070 system architecture and full program compatibility to the 3070 model, with comprehensive utilization of the existing 3070 test model library. These advantages were decisive for the purchase. The know-how we have accumulated and labour-intensive development work are easily ported to the new tester platform, to the benefit of i5000 users. For our 3070 customers we offer seamless integration of applications to the new system environment. This way, we are strengthening our comprehensive service structure and our market presence - not only for the German market."