© andreypopov dreamstime.com

Kingston acquires USB technology and assets of IronKey

Kingston Digital, the flash memory affiliate of Kingston, has acquired the USB technology and assets of IronKey from Imation Corp.

Kingston has been working with encrypted portable solutions for businesses since it launched its first DataTraveler encrypted USB Flash drive over 10 years ago. The acquisition aims to provide customers with a more comprehensive portfolio of products and services.



During this integration process, Kingston wants to assure all parties that there will be no immediate changes to the way business is transacted by channel partners currently supporting IronKey products.



In addition to Kingston’s acquisition, encryption services company DataLocker Inc. has purchased the IronKey Enterprise Management Services (EMS) platform which provides centralized management to encrypted USB drives.



“The addition and integration of the IronKey brand with our own award-winning line of DataTraveler encrypted USB drives provides a dynamic range of encrypted solutions for customers of all levels who want to protect mobile data,” said Nate Steffens, VP commodity Flash, Kingston. “Having our great partner DataLocker manage both the EMS and SafeConsole platforms is a win for all of our combined customers. We look forward to extending our relationship with DataLocker.”