PC DRAM market saw a monthly price drop

© begemot 30 dreamstime.com

The latest report from DRAMeXchange, a division of TrendForce, reveals that the average contract price for DDR3 4GB was down 6.15 percent in January compared with the prior month.

Skylake shipment surge to expand DDR4’s market share towards the end of the second quarter

Samsung and SK Hynix remain as the dominant DDR4 suppliers while Micron tries to resolve its yield rate and cost structure issues