Diebold commences takeover offer For Wincor Nixdorf shares

Diebold has commenced the voluntary public takeover offer of Wincor Nixdorf Aktiengesellschaft following the approval of the German offer document from the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority.

Diebold is offering EUR 38.98 in cash and 0.434 common shares of Diebold in exchange for each Wincor-Share. The takeover offer is subject to certain closing conditions, including regulatory approvals and a minimum acceptance threshold of approximately 67.6 percent of all existing Wincor-Shares (including treasury shares held by Wincor Nixdorf which will not be tendered).



The takeover offer is being made pursuant to the business combination agreement, dated November 23, 2015, for the proposed business combination of Diebold and Wincor Nixdorf that was approved by the board of directors of Diebold and the management board and the supervisory board of Wincor Nixdorf. Diebold views the proposed business combination positively and believes it is in the best interest of both companies.



The publication of the offer document marks the beginning of the acceptance period of the takeover offer, which ends on March 22, 2016, unless the takeover offer is extended in accordance with applicable law.