© alexey utemov dreamstime.com

Toshiba to shut down R&D center – laying off 100 engineers

The Japanese company is reportedly planning to shut down its R&D center in Taiwan. A result of this is that about 100 engineers employed at the center will lose their jobs.

The layoff's are planed to be carried out by the end on March, according to a report in DigiTimes citing industry sources.



The report continues saying that the company has decided to pull the plug on its 2016 notebook orders placed with Pegatron and Compal and instead produce them in-house.