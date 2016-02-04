© 4designersart dreamstime.com

One transistor to rule them all …

They exists more or less everywhere within our line or work – but there is one key issue, or problem if you so will; they are not shrinking fast enough. However, a new technology might be the answer to our problems.

Making the transistors smaller and smaller has proven to be the cause of more than a few headaches, basically its tough. They are already down at the nanometer size level, and going smaller will be a challenge. And going smaller would also invite a new set of problems. If they're made smaller it will be more difficult to to control how atoms are added, which can result in an unpredictable switch – and you don't want that.



However, according to a report in Gizmodo, scientist at the University of North Carolina in Charlotte, are developing a type of transistor, that can control the flowing current using light. When the transistor is illuminated, it also allows electrons to flow, and when its dark – nothing passes through.



How it works is as “easy” as magic. The scientists have created a device that uses something of a ribbon of materials that are photoconductive – ergo; materials that conduct more or less electricity depending on the level of illumination – which are just a couple of atoms thick, the report continues.



Tests have shown that when illumination was controlled, using laser beams, the team of scientists fount that the they conduct about a million times more current when illuminated compared to when in its off mode, the report concludes.