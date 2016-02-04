© dave cox dreamstime.com

BB Electronics sold … to its own management

Following recent operational improvements at Danish EMS provider, BB Electronics, equity fund Axcel entered an agreement to sell the company to an investor group consisting of representatives from management and the board.

An investor group is now acquiring BB Electronics from Axcel. The group includes the current minority shareholder Skovbit (a company owned by the original founder), businessman Per Blinkenberg-Thrane – co-founder of Thrane and Thrane. In addition, the group consists of representatives from the management, including CEO Carsten Christensen and Chairman Ole Steen Andersen – former CFO of Danfoss.





The company has a turnover of approximately DKK 425 million (EUR 56.94 million) and has 500 employees in Denmark and China. Under its new ownership, the company expects its positive development to continue.