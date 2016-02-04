© koh young

Koh Young hits a milestone – sells its 1000th 3D AOI

Koh Young Technology has delivered their 1000th 3D in-line Inspection AOI system, a Zenith model; the system was sold to Mando-Hella Electronics Corp. (MHE), located in Songdo, Incheon, South Korea.

Dr. Kwangill Koh, CEO of Koh Young, said “The delivery of our 1000th in-line AOI system is a significant milestone for Koh Young Technology since we’ve started introducing 3D AOI from 2010. We are honored to have Mando-Hella Electronics deploy our Zenith systems to optimize their electronics manufacturing process. My thanks go out to the entire Koh Young family whose dedication, perseverance, and commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction have made this possible.”



Mando-Hella is an electronic automotive component manufacturer in Korea.



In announcing their purchase, Keon Lee, Plant Manager of Mando-Hella Electronic in Korea, said, “We chose the Koh Young Zenith 3D AOI to increase product quality by using quantitative 3D measurement to overcome the shortcomings of 2D AOI technology. We are implementing Smart Factory setup configuration, helped in part by Koh Young’s KSMART Remote Monitoring System (RMS), part of our Industry 4.0 realization. We also expect ongoing process improvement through the integration of closed loop process control between our Koh Young SPI systems and our Mounters.”