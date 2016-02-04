© altix automa tech

L&M Imaging systems signs agreement with Altix-Automa-Tech

L&M Imaging Systems has been appointed as the distributor for Altix Automa-Tech products in the United Kingdom and Ireland.

The addition of direct imaging solutions for the printed circuit board and photo chemical machining applications from Altix adds a new range of imaging technologies L&M Imaging Systems.



According to Tim Clough, Managing Director of L&M, "The introduction of the Altix range of products adds a new range of imaging technologies to our existing printing products. This is an exciting change in direction for L&M.”



Mr. Clough continues “The imaging technologies are similar to those we have applied in the printing industry to it was a logical choice to expand our interest in to this area. We did a lot of research into finding a strong and competitive offering in this field, I am confident with Altix Automa-tech we have the best price performance available”.