Orbit International receives orders in excess of USD 4,65 million

Orbit International, an electronics manufacturer and software solution provider, has recorded consolidated bookings for both its Electronics and Power Groups exceeding USD 4,65 million for the month of January 2016.

The bookings for January were highlighted by several large orders received by the Company's Electronics Group including a previously announced production order in excess of USD 2,500,000 for our displays on a major aviation program and a previously announced production order for switch panels in excess of USD 1,050,000.



In addition, the Electronics Group received an additional order for displays for the same aviation program that was received earlier in the month bringing the total value of the order to approximately USD 3,000,000. Deliveries for the awards received during January are scheduled to commence in the third quarter of 2016 and continue through the first quarter of 2018.



Mitchell Binder, President and CEO of Orbit International, commented, "The month of January proved to be an excellent month for bookings and comes after our strong fourth quarter 2015 bookings of approximately USD 6,300,000. These awards have well positioned our delivery schedules for the third and fourth quarter of 2016. Furthermore, our Electronics Group is currently working with our customers on several additional follow-on contracts which we expect will be booked later in the first quarter of 2016, although the timing of these awards is always an uncertainty."