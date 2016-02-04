© norebbo dreamstime.com

Enable Injections and Flex partner for production of wearable injectors

Enable Injections, developer and manufacturer of wearable medical devices that enable easy patient self-administration of high volume injectable drugs, has entered into a product development and manufacturing partnership with Flex.

As part of the deal, Enable Injections and Flex will collaborate on the design, development and production of customised wearable injector systems for pharmaceutical company products and clinical trials.



“Effective design of wearable medical devices requires that we innovate on multiple fronts, pushing the boundaries of wearable technology, medical device development, and manufacturing processes,” said Paul Humphries, president of High Reliability Solutions at Flex. “With their track record of quality and innovation, Enable Injections is an ideal partner in this process. We are proud to have been selected as Enable Injections’ manufacturing partner, and thrilled to be helping bring innovative, high quality wearable medical devices to the pharmaceutical and biotech industries.”



“Flex is the recognized leader in high volume manufacturing of body-worn injection systems. We very much look forward to partnering with Flex to satisfy pharmaceutical and biotech company requirements for high reliability, high volume manufacturing,” said Michael D. Hooven, Enable Injections’ President and CEO.