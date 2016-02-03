© pichetw dreamstime.com_hand pushing information button on touch screen

Eltek invests in new Orbotech solder mask system

Eltek – a Nistec company – and long-time Orbotech customer, has been using the new Orbotech Diamond 8 Direct Imaging (DI) system for solder mask at its production facility in Petach Tikvah, Israel.

Eltek specialises in the production of flex-rigid boards, complex rigids and sequential laminated Printed Circuit Boards.



The new system enhances Eltek’s standard of production quality by exposing any conventional solder resist at high speed on even complex designs.



“Orbotech’s Diamond is a significant technological leap forward in PCB manufacturing,” stated Roberto Tulman, Deputy CEO and CTO at Eltek. “Solder mask imaging is one of the main challenges that PCB manufacturers face today. Orbotech has given us a way to overcome this challenge remarkably well with a robust system that runs smoothly and delivers consistent, high quality results.”



“Eltek and Orbotech have a strong partnership going back many years”, said Mr. Hadar Himmelman, President of Orbotech West. “In fact, Eltek was the first customer to deploy our new Orbotech Diamond 8 DI system for solder mask. We are looking forward to continue supporting Eltek’s needs with best-in-class solutions.”