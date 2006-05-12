Rutronik hosts "Supplier Information Day"

Under the motto of a European product and line policy, Rutronik Elektronische Bauelemente GmbH recently extended an invitation to attend its first Supplier Information Day for passive and electromechanical components at its main site in Ispringen.

Particularly in these two sectors, Rutronik is - in an industry comparison - recording above-average growth and exceptionally high percentages of turnover measured against the overall turnover. Today, as the only top 5 distributor in Europe, Rutronik generates just under a third of its turnover from passive components.



Represented at the Supplier Information Day were some 18 manufacturers and the Rutronik management, along with the national managers from 24 sales regions in Europe. The objective of the event was to sensitise the manufacturers to the requirements of the European customers with regard to delivery reliability - particularly in terms of allocation, quality management, in addition to technical, commercial and logistics expertise. A further key focus of the event was on the European markets with their specific local features in addition to the discussion of joint ways and potentials of customers, manufacturers and Rutronik in an effort to secure and further develop Europe as a location for all the parties concerned. Due to the highly positive response and the keen interest shown on the part of the manufacturers, the Supplier Information Day will be held annually in future.



Rutronik meets customer requirements with long-standing relationships with its manufacturers, local customer proximity and a pan-European distribution network. At the heart of this network lies the established matrix structure composed of central product management, local product marketing as well as a centrally and locally structured field application engineers organisation with a competence centre, amongst others, for the key markets of automotive, wireless, power supply, displays and embedded boards. The core points of the Rutronik distribution and broadline philosophy are the financial independence of a privately run European company as well as the application-compliant product division between active, passive and electromechanical components.



Customers call for an increasing reduction in the sources of supply, which the broadline distributor Rutronik caters to with the principle of "everything from a single source". As such, the offering encompasses standard products (commodities) as well as application-specific components. "Compared with pure semiconductor distributors, who have around 70 percent less administrative outlay, we need to turn over far greater quantities of passive components in order to achieve the same business results", explains Ernst Gengenbach, Marketing Director Passive Components at Rutronik. "However, instead of shunning our responsibility towards customers, with our sophisticated logistics modules, we have made procurement processes more efficient and, by doing so, achieve significant cost reductions. As such, we can also operate profitably within the passive sector.