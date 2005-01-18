Electronics Production | January 18, 2005
ADI celebrates 40th anniversary
Analog Devices, Inc. today marked its 40th anniversary, celebrating four decades of technology innovation, company growth, and industry leadership.
Analog Devices’ cofounder and chairman, Ray Stata, and president and CEO, Jerald G. Fishman, will observe the milestone by kicking off a series of events to recognize the thousands of employees who contribute to the company’s success and to reinforce Analog Devices’ commitment to providing its customers with high-performance analog and digital signal processing solutions in the decades to come.
Stata and Fishman, joined by several employees from around the world, will commemorate the anniversary by ringing today’s opening bell to commence trading on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. In Massachusetts, where Analog Devices was founded in 1965 by Massachusetts Institute of Technology graduates Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the Massachusetts Legislature issued House and Senate citations noting the company’s many technological achievements and contributions to the state’s high-technology economy.
Additionally, State and Congressional resolutions acknowledging Analog Devices as one of the semiconductor industry’s first and most resilient companies will be presented at a special ceremony February 3 in Massachusetts. Other events throughout the year include the Annual Meeting of Stockholders March 8th, the anniversary of the company’s initial public offering March 12, the ADI Global Technology Conference in May, and the establishment of a new Founder’s Award to recognize outstanding achievements by Analog Devices employees.
Complementing its focus on high-volume application-specific solutions, Analog Devices also serves a broad range of more than 60,000 customers worldwide with a portfolio of more than 10,000 products. The company has pursued a global business strategy since its days as a start-up in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and was the first company to establish an integrated circuit manufacturing presence in Ireland. Today, ADI operates Ireland’s largest semiconductor R&D center in Limerick and has manufacturing and product design facilities in 12 countries. An early entrant to the Asia Pacific marketplace, Analog Devices has made significant investments in the region, which now account for more than half of the company’s annual revenue.
