Siemens invests in metal 3D printing – in Sweden

The German company has inaugurated Sweden's first manufacturing facility for mass production of metal components through additive manufacturing.

With this investment Siemens marks the beginning of industrial production of 3D-printed metal components. The total investment of the new facility – in its complex in the Swedish city of Fingspång – amounts to about SEK 200 million or EUR 21.4 million.



The equipment fitted in the new facility will be used for rapid prototyping, rapid manufacturing and rapid repair, mainly for components to Siemens series of industrial gas turbines. The facility employs about 20 people ranging from operators to engineers.