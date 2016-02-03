© andreypopov dreamstime.com

HMS Industrial Networks acquires Belgian eWON

HMS Industrial Networks AB, a subsidiary of HMS Networks AB, has signed an agreement to acquire all of the shares of the Belgium-based company eWON SA - an Industrial Internet of Things player and provider of intelligent Internet-based remote access routers.

The purchase price amounts to EUR 30 million on a cash-free/debt-free basis, to be paid in a combination of cash and shares in HMS Networks AB.



eWON is headquartered in Nivelles, Belgium, and has subsidiaries in the USA and Japan. The company offers communication products and services for industrial applications such as for remote access to programmable logic controllers (PLCs), data collection applications and cloud-based routing software.



"We see great opportunities to further strengthen our business and technology platform by gaining access to HMS's well-established development organization and sales channels," says Serge Bassem, CEO and co-founder of eWON.



"We are excited to be joining HMS. Its knowledge in industrial communication will be a great asset for our ongoing development projects and new technologies in future," says Pierre Crokaert, CTO and co-founder of eWON.



"eWON's products are great complements to HMS's product range," says Staffan Dahlström, CEO of HMS Networks AB. "Its strong position primarily in the market for remote access to PLCs providing a secure "data tunnel" between a software application and a remote machine will complement and reinforce HMS's existing remote management offering in the form of Netbiter."



The acquisition is expected to be completed on 5 February 2016 and 60% of the shares in eWON will be acquired directly from the sellers - Serge Bassem and Pierre Crokaert - and 40% of the shares will be acquired indirectly through the acquisition of all of the shares in FAR SPRL, a Belgian limited liability company, whose only business activity is the holding of shares in eWON, wholly owned by the sellers.