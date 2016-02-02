© beaniebeagle dreamstime.com

Successful development collaboration between ESA and Schurter AG

Schurter has maintained a development collaboration with the European Space Agency (ESA) for many years. Two fuses have already been qualified by the ESA for use in space.

On January 29, 2016, after an evaluation and qualification process in cooperation with representatives of the European Space and Research and Technology Center (ESTEC) from Holland, Schurter received certification of the HCSF fuse. Eight years after the qualification of the MGA-S, Schurter is still the only Swiss company and also the only European supplier of fuses with this qualification.



The MGA-S is a SMD fuse, which is manufactured with thin-film technology and is hermetically sealed with the ceramic housing and designed to be extremely robust. Similarly, the new HCSF fuse was developed for applications with higher rated currents.



Both fuses meet the demanding requirements of the aerospace industry, for example, consistent properties during operation in a high vacuum or an acceleration of 1'600 g's.