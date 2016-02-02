© stevanovicigor dreamstime.com Analysis | February 02, 2016
Global semiconductor sales top $335 billion in 2015
The global semiconductor industry posted sales totalling USD 335.2 billion in 2015, a slight decrease of 0.2 percent compared to the 2014 total, which was the industry's highest-ever sales total, reports SIA.
According The Semiconductor Industry Association, global sales for December 2015 reached USD 27.6 billion, which is a decrease of 4.4 percent compared to the previous month and 5.2 percent lower than sales from December 2014. Fourth quarter sales of USD 82.9 billion were 5.2 percent lower than the total of USD 87.4 billion from the fourth quarter of 2014.
"Despite formidable headwinds, the global semiconductor industry posted solid sales in 2015, although falling just short of the record total from 2014," said John Neuffer, president and CEO, Semiconductor Industry Association. "Factors that limited more robust sales in 2015 include softening demand, the strength of the dollar, and normal market trends and cyclicality. In spite of these challenges, modest market growth is projected for 2016."
Regionally, annual sales increased 7.7 percent in China, leading all regional markets. All other regional markets – the Americas (-0.8 percent), Europe (-8.5 percent), Japan (-10.7 percent), and Asia Pacific/All Other (-0.2 percent) – saw decreased sales compared to 2014.
"The semiconductor industry is critically important to the U.S. economy and our global competitiveness," continued Neuffer. "We urge Congress to enact polices in 2016 that promote innovation and growth. One such initiative is the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), a landmark agreement that would tear down myriad barriers to trade with countries in the Asia-Pacific. The TPP is good for the semiconductor industry, the tech sector, the American economy, and the global economy. Congress should approve it."
Several semiconductor product segments stood out in 2015. Logic was the largest semiconductor category by sales with USD 90.8 billion in 2015, or 27 percent of the total semiconductor market. Memory (USD 77.2 billion) and micro-ICs (USD 61.3 billion) – a category that includes microprocessors – rounded out the top three segments in terms of total sales. Optoelectronics was the fastest growing segment, increasing 11.3 percent in 2015. Other product segments that posted increased sales in 2015 include sensors and actuators, which reached USD 8.8 billion in sales for a 3.7 percent annual increase, NAND flash memory (USD 28.8 billion/2.2 percent increase), and analog (USD 45.2 billion/1.9 percent increase).
Click to zoom - image © SIA
