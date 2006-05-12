PCB | May 12, 2006
GSPK adding copper to almost any surface
During the NEPCON show in Birmingham this week GSPK Circuits announced the release of a new process which will enable copper plating on almost any surface.
GSPK Circuits had their stand in the "UK can make it" area of the NEPCON exhibition. Significant for the U.K. based suppliers to the electronics industry is that they during the past couple of years been struggling with the competition from lower cost regions and every supplier to the electronics industry in U.K. have had to find their own way to go around the problem with decreasing demand for their products. The PCB production in U.K. today is pretty much about supplying prototypes, lower and mid-sized volumes and maybe also bring home the larger volumes from Asia to retail in the U.K.
GSPK Circuits though have found another way to differentiate themselves from its competitors on the market. Apart from acquiring the capacitor provider Ampohm, they have developed a new process which enables them to add a copper layer to almost any surface. This method is not just very useful because its possible to use with almost any kind of base material it is also a cost saving method of adding conducting wires to a surface since it only adds the copper to the specific areas that you want to. There is no need to etch off the unwanted copper. Especially within the LED applications this process have been warmly welcome but GSPK is now running a project together with an antenna maker where this process is going to be used.
evertiq is unfortunately unable to release any further details about the technology of this new process since the company currently is in the middle of the patent applying process for this new manufacturing process. The process is also yet unnamed.
"We haven´t come up with a name yet. We just call it the additive process", GSPK Circuits Managing Director Steve Lloyd told evertiq.
