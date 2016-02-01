© Ventec International

Ventec expands in the UK – updates with new equipment

Ventec International is expanding its UK cutting and drilling capability with the investment in new manufacturing equipment.

The company has purchased an additional Yow Shi Diamond Blade saw to increase its cutting capacity to meet an anticipated increase in demand for cut to size back and entry materials in the UK following the recent announcement of Ventec’s intention to merge with TMT Trading GmbH.



In addition, the Aerospace-Standard UK manufacturing & distribution center in Leamington Spa, Warwickshire, will be adding drilling capacity to allow for these materials to be supplied with tooling holes where required. This is the latest step in a phased and strategic investment plan that Ventec is implementing across its global network of service centers.



“Further investment in state-of-the-art manufacturing equipment reaffirms our commitment to delivering future proof technology and production services as we see an increase in demand for Ventec materials and complimentary materials. These latest additions to our capabilities in our UK facility provide a more streamlined and sustainable manufacturing footprint from which we can better serve our customers,” said Mark Goodwin, Ventec International Group’s COO USA & Europe.