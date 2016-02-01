© tom_schmucker dreamstime.com Electronics Production | February 01, 2016
Patent license battle over between Nokia and Samsung
Nokia has settled its patent dispute with the South Korean company – and the arbitration verdict will have a positive financial impact for the Finnish company.
The International Court of Arbitration of the International Chamber of Commerce has issued its award for the binding arbitration between Nokia and Samsung. This award covers part of the Nokia Technologies patent portfolio until the end of 2018. However, Nokia will continue to discuss with Samsung in regards to other relevant intellectual property portfolios.
Including this award, Nokia expects to report net sales of approximately EUR 400 million in the fourth quarter 2015 and approximately EUR 1'02 billion for the full year 2015. These numbers include catch up revenue because the award exceeded revenue estimates already recognised with respect to the period from January 1, 2014 through September 30, 2015.
Net sales for the full year 2015 are expected to increase year on year, even after excluding amounts related to the award. Following the award, as of the end of the fourth quarter 2015, the annualised net sales run rate for Nokia Technologies was approximately EUR 800 million.
Nokia expects to receive at least approximately EUR 1.3 billion of cash during years 2016 - 2018 related to its settled and ongoing arbitrations in Nokia Technologies, including this award. Nokia has also earlier received some related prepayments.
"The use of independent arbitration to resolve differences in patent cases is a recognized best practice, and we welcome the additional compensation payable to Nokia under the extended agreement," said Ramzi Haidamus, President of Nokia Technologies. "We look forward to further collaboration with Samsung and others in additional licensing opportunities in the mobile communications market and beyond."
