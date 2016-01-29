© joingate dreamstime.com

GPV: Danish EMS provider to be acquired

Schouw & Co., a Danish industrial conglomerate investing in a range of sectors. is acquiring Danish EMS provider GPV International for DKK 400 million (or EUR 53,6 million).

Schouw's portfolio comprises companies dealing with everything from production of spare parts and accessories for the agricultural sector, hydraulic components for industry, computer-controlled lighting to suppliers of biogas plants. And now they are adding electronics to the list.



“GPV is an internationally renowned electronics company that has been through some challenging years, but now is back on track – aided by a solid and loyal customer portfolio,” says CEO. Jens Bjerg Sørensen of Schouw & Co.



GPV's new owners is looking to expand the company's global presence in the future. GPC currently has operations in Denmark and Thailand – but its new owners is eyeing an expansion on the other side of the Atlantic, in order to get closer to the American market.



The company had – as of 2015 – about 1'000 employees and revenues of about DKK 850 million (EUR 113.9 million).