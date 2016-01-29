© aydindurdu dreamstime.com

Exception EMS expands technical capabilities and capacity

Exception EMS has recorded its highest ever turnover in its history during 2015, as it continues to grow its business into key vertical sectors including telco, energy and defence.

The company also recently invested over GBP 2 million in new 2 new SMT lines with support from Lloyds Banking Group that will see it expand its capability and capacity.



Mark O’Connor CEO at Exception EMS commented, “This last year has once again exceeded our goal, with a record turnover of around GBP 22 million and growth of over 40% in our On Demand business. While we continue to grow our business, our commitment to our customers is we continue to provide them with a service that is second to none, and meets all their requirements in the challenges they face in terms of technical innovation. This latest investment in equipment will ensure we offer our customers the UK’s best surface mount lines in terms of configuration, and will ensure operational efficiency to the highest degree.”



The 2 additional lines are based around the Siemens/ASM SX platform, with 3 SX machines configured in one line and 2 SX machines in the second line. These 2 lines supplement the existing, 3 unit Siemens line and match Exception’s business needs by providing a platform which provides leading edge technology, flexibility and efficiency.



Supplementing the new ASM equipment are new DEK Horizon temperature and humidity controlled printers, 3D Solder Paste Inspection from Koh Young, Rhem 14 zone reflow ovens, and AOI from Cyberoptics.



Tom Lloyd-Jones, relationship director at Lloyds Bank Commercial Banking commented, “Exception EMS has continued to diversify into new sectors as part of its long-term growth strategy, and we’re pleased to support the next stage of its expansion plan. We provided the business with an asset finance facility that enabled it to purchase the new SMT line without paying for it outright, and continue to provide working capital facilities that allow the firm to focus on providing a first-class customer service and securing new contracts to help drive its growth ambitions.”