Nexans to provide submarine cables for Lofotkraft grid

Nexans will deliver 170 kV XLPE submarine cables to increase the power capacity across three straits in Norway.

In a contract worth EUR 4.6 million, LofotKraft AS has again selected Nexans to deliver and install 170 kV XLPE cables to upgrade the current systems in three fjords; Gimsøystraumen, Nappstraumen and Flakstadpollen to strengthen the power supply for residents throughout Lofoten, Norway. This will include upgrading the current grid capacity from 66 kV to 132 kV.



Lofotkraft AS will upgrade the submarine cable in all three fjords to extend longevity and solve issues related to inadequate transmission capacity. Nexans Norway will supply the 170 kV XLPE cables with transition joints, end terminations and contingency repair joints.



The project begins in January 2016, with supply of the cables scheduled for spring 2017 at Nexans’ Halden plant in Norway.



Tom Skattum, Project Manager at Nexans Norway said, “We are pleased to be working with Lofotkraft AS again as part of our 50 year long relationship. Upgrading this grid means we are not only increasing the capacity, but increasing the redundancy, ensuring energy security of the residents of Lofoten.”