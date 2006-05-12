XACT PCB rolls out latest non-linear registration optimisation products

XACT PCB rolls out its new suite of software for increasing registration yields on high layer count and HDI PCBs.



Introducing its unique range of non-linear enabled software, XACT technical director Andrew Kelley said "as PCB designs are driven to new limits, it becomes ever more critical that the designer and manufacturer are 100% confident of the inner layer registration on the finished product. XACT's non-linear optimiser enables an unprecedented ability to detect and compensate for process-induced distortion for latest generation high layer count PCBs."



