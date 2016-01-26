© dirk ercken dreamstime.com

Yamaha Motor IM Europe strengthen its AOI-AXI Support in Europe

Yamaha Motor IM Europe has appointed Mr. Andreas Grünewald as 'Application Engineer / Inspection Solutions AOI AXI'.

With the appointment of Mr. Grünewald’s expertise, Yamaha strengthens its customer support in Europe. Furthermore, he will take over the training and demonstrations of our AOI systems.



"I am looking forward to the new tasks and challenges at Yamaha Motor IM Europe." commented Mr. Grünewald.

Mr. Grünewald can look back on over 10 years experience in measuring- and inspection-systems. In particular, during the last five years he was concerned with AOI-machines, focusing on THT and SMT. His strong customer orientation and technical knowledge will support Yamaha IM on our way to be the industry leader.



Holger Hansmann, Business Development Manager Inspection Solutions YIME, said "The support of our customers in all technical aspects around the automatic inspection is highly important for Yamaha. We look forward to constructive cooperation with Mr. Grünewald and are convinced that Yamaha Motor IM Europe will benefit from his commitment."