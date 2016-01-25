© werner de coster dreamstime.com

Johnson Controls talk merger with Tyco International

U.S. Johnson Controls, who provides car batteries and heating/ventilation-solutions , is in advanced talks to buy Tyco International, according to media reports.

Several media reports began circulating today regarding the possible merger between Johnson Control and Tyco International, who works with fire protection and security applications. Wall Street Journal writes that a deal could value Tyco at between $15 billion and $20 billion.



Tyco's fire protection solutions would serve as a compliment to Johnson Controls' building solutions. Financial times also writes that a merger would not only be strategically beneficial, it would also allow Johnson to lower its tax bill by shifting its tax domicile to Ireland, where Tyco is headquartered.