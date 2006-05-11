PCB | May 11, 2006
Jumatech heading for expansion
German PCB maker Jumatech GmbH expands its product portfolio and production capacity
with financial support by Cipio Partners, Chemolio Holding AG and various private investors that are competent in the business.
“JUMATECH is assuming a clear technological pioneering role in printed circuit board manufacturing industry”, explains Werner Dreesbach of Cipio Partners. “JUMATECH's wire-written printed circuit boards open up numerous application areas that previously were not
accessible – at substantially reduced cost.”
Cipio Partners is an internationally leading investment management house in the secondary direct market. Founded in mid-2003, Cipio manages a number of international funds in early and late-stage venture capital as well as in mid-market investment segments. The investment which is atypical for Cipio Partners is a result from the longstanding and close relationship with JUMATECH's new management team. Cipio has branches in Munich, London, and San Jose. Chemolio Holding is a holding company with headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland that invests in companies active in technology, leisure and health.
As part of the current round of financing, JUMATECH expanded its management team to be well positioned to meeting the demands of their global customers. Apart from founder and CTO Markus Wölfel, Mr. Franz Maidl assumes the role of CEO for the company with immediate effect. Mr. Maidl has long-standing management experience from internationally leading companies like Mentor Graphics and Innoveda which develop complex electronics for telecommunications, automotive electronics and industrial automation.
Mr. Fabian Rüchardt acts as CFO. Mr. Rüchardt worked for LSI Logic and later on for Siemens Semiconductors (now Infineon), where he was responsible for a business unit in the field of consumer electronics. In 2002, he changed to Infineon's venture capital organization in the
US. He made and managed numerous international investments in technology related companies. At the beginning of 2005, he founded a consulting organization for upstart technology companies. Besides being part of the JUMATECH management team, Fabian Rüchardt is also active as Venture Partner for Cipio Partners.
With immediate effect, Mr. Jörg Sperling will be Vice President for marketing and business development and be responsible for the expansion of JUMATECH's market position. Prior to this position, Mr. Sperling was founder and CEO of the internationally operating consulting firm Altos Advisors. Before, he worked as partner for various leading venture capital firms in the USA, and in various sales positions for Infineon.
