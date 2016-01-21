© gleighly dreamstime.com

NTK comments rumours about Cables divestment

Following reports and market rumours regarding a potential divestment of NKT Cables. The company has now decided to straighten out some question marks.

In a very short press release the company simply states that: "NKT can deny that any process related to a divestment of NKT Cables has been initiated."



NTK followed up this short statement by saying that it has no further comments to make on these rumours and refers to its normal procedure for the prompt provision of information to the financial market. So there you have it folks, no process to divestment of NKT Cables has been initiated.