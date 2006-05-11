CSR selects Anritsu EDR Test Set

CSR plc. has chosen the new Anritsu MT8852B EDR test set for integration into its "Bluetooth Characterisation Systems" for automated testing of standard rate and EDR Bluetooth devices.

The MT8852B is the first Bluetooth EDR test set to fully implement v2.0 standard test mode signalling.



This will speed up the test and verification of new designs from CSR. Measurements made with the MT8852B are over 10 times faster than with previous EDR tests, further accelerating time to market for devices using CSR's market leading chips.



Close collaboration between engineers from both companies has ensured seamless interoperation between the MT8852B and CSR's proven BlueCore4 silicon. Measurements supported include EDR relative power, EDR frequency stability and modulation (DEVM) and EDR sensitivity. With the selection of the MT8852B, CSR's customers are able to make radio layer measurements in an automated fashion using test mode signalling.