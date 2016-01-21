© key tech electronic systems

Key-Tech Electronic Systems updates with new machinery

Key-Tech Electronic Systems, a UK sub-contract manufacturer of complex electronic and electromechanical equipment, has updated its machine park with two new surface mount machines.

The company is further advancing its production ambitions with the recent installation of two, new, fully automated Yamaha Z:LEXYSM20 modular surface mount machines, in its 46'000 square-feet facility.



Key-Tech Electronic System’s Z:LEX YSM20 has operating mounting speeds of 90'000 chips per hour. With a built-in smart recognition system, reducing operator input, it can place unconventionally shaped components accurately and efficiently.



“The company started with just 4 employees in 1993 with a vision to fill identified gaps and today, 21 years later, we’ve organically grown the business to a level where we can comfortably meet the needs of major players in this industry,” says Jim Spence, Financial Director. “Our strength, from the beginning, was always our unique ability to understand, create and design new processes for our clients, alongside maintaining modern systems of manufacturing, with our current brand new facilities”.