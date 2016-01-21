© firaxissmooke dreamstime.com Analysis | January 21, 2016
IPC's wage rate and salary study shows slight increases for 2016
IPC’s recently published biennial wage and salary study for the electronics assembly industry which shows a nominal upturn in salary increases from 2015 to 2016.
The report contains data from 162 US and Canadian EMS and OEM facilities. The study’s findings show that in 2015, participating companies’ organizational wage and salary budgets increased at an average rate of 2.5 percent for hourly employees and 2.0 percent for salaried and management employees. Their projected increases for 2016 are just slightly above last year’s increases.
Benefit costs in 2015 averaged 19.4 percent of total wages. Most of the companies that participated in the survey provide retirement benefits to their employees. In 2015, 401'000 plans were offered by 70 percent of those companies.
The study also shows that reporting companies pay more than half of their employees’ medical insurance premiums, on average. In addition, more than half of the reporting companies offer employees paid leave in the form of personal time off (PTO) plans.
