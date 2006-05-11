AlternativeSMT developes new solution

UK based AlternativeSMT has developed an innovative solution to unnecessary downtime in pick and place machine operation.

A high proportion of defects in the 'pick' segment of the cycle are caused by faulty feeders but are put down to problems with the nozzles or general attrition. AlternativeSMT's new Feedermaster now allows manufacturers to assess the performance of the feeders, which makes diagnostics easier if there are process problems and, more importantly, reduces feeder related defects and increases machine utilisation.



FeederMaster is a multi-platform feeder test jig that can be adapted to test a large range of manufacturers' feeders including Fuji, Phillip, Sanyo and, most recently, Siemens. The jig is designed to functionally test feeders by simulating the production environment. This makes it possible to identify and remedy any faults on feeders before they reach production, therefore reducing lost production time due to faulty feeders.



The FeederMaster, which comes complete with a multi-lingual software system, allows operators to control feeders from an on-screen user interface. The multi-lingual menu driven software system gives users access to larger range of operating modes for testing and calibrating feeders.