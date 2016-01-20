© vox

Altium reduces VOX' development time by 50%

Altium has entered into a partnership with VOX, a musical equipment manufacturer, with the goal to reduce development time on the company’s electronic designs for their guitar amps.

With the use of Altium Designer, VOX was able to reduce development time by 50%.



“At VOX, our goal has always been to use modern technology to bring modern day conveniences to our products,” said Dave Clarke, R&D Manager at VOX. “Altium Designer has been an intrinsic part towards realizing of this goal, enabling us to leverage the efficiencies of a 24/7 development cycle to get to market before our competitors at a fraction of the time or cost.”



With the latest advances in electronics design technology, VOX been able to combine traditional vacuum tube manufacturing methods with the newest digital signal processing technology to create the next generation of guitar amplifiers. By partnering with Altium, VOX was able to take advantage of the advances in PCB design technology in Altium Designer to accomplish a 50% reduction in their development time.